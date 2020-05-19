Effie Winifred (Branson) Oxford, 97, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side while under the care of hospice.



Ms. Effie was born on May 19,1922 in Sunbury, Georgia to the late Leland Stanford Branson and Laura Glynn Morgan Branson. She was graduate of Bradwell Institute, Class of '39. Ms. Effie was retired from the United States Postal Service in Midway, Georgia. After retirement she enjoyed gardening, working in her yard and taking care of her great grandchildren. Ms. Effie was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Midway, where she worked in the nursery and taught Sunday School lessons. She loved all animals and took in many strays over the years.



She was preceded by her parents, her husbands, Alvin Wedincamp and John Oxford, son, Kenneth Wedincamp and daughters, Sandra Collette and Helen Carlson.



Ms. Effie is survived by daughters, June Marsh (Jerry) and Laura Towson (Jimmy); grandchildren, Randy, Robby, Carla, Jeffrey, Staci, Windye, Kathy, Julie, Corey, Lee and Ethan; 24 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private family viewing will be held before the service at the funeral home at 11:00 am Thursday morning.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Dorchester Cemetery in Midway with Pastor Brenda Crawford and Pastor Art Stoddard officiating.



The family would like to give a special acknowledgement to Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services for their exceptional care during our family's time of need, with a special thank you to Nurse Nerissa Aldridge.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

