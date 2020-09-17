1/1
Eileen Margaret Perry
Eileen Margaret Perry, 86, quietly and peacefully passed away on September 14, 2020 at her home in Hinesville, GA. Mrs. Perry was born in Rochester, NY but was a Hinesville resident for over 50 years. She was affectionately known as "The Avon Lady", having a career with Avon that spanned over 33 years here in the Hinesville area. Mrs. Perry always referred to her customers as her friends and remained in contact with many until the end. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Perry, also of Hinesville. Mrs. Perry is survived by her children Richard, Darlene, Brenda, Linda, Scott and Sabrina, 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Shadow. Visitation will be held for Mrs. Perry on Sunday, September 20, 2020 between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington. Burial will be at 11:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in St Augustine, FL.

Mrs. Perry will be missed by her family and friends. "My mother was the strongest person I've ever known" son, Richard Perry.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in Coastal Courier from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington
1822 E Oglethorpe Highway
Hinesville (Flemington), GA 31313
(912) 876-5095
