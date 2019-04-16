Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elouise L. Barrett. View Sign

Sis. Elouise L. Barrett was born on December 25, 1930 to the late, Mr. Walter Law

Sr. and late Mrs. Mary Ellen Fleming in Liberty County. She attended school at the Old Dorchester Academy, Midway, GA. She loved children and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was the mother of twelve children and step-mother to six. Her family extends to five generations. She also served as a Foster Parent to many over a span of about 20 years.



Elouise was a lifelong member of St. Peter's A.M.E. Church. She loved the Lord. Prior to her health issues she was very faithful and active in her church. She loved Sunday School, sang in the former W.H. Jasper Celestial Choir and B.B. Gospel Choir, and participated with the A.M.E. Choir Union. She was a member of the Trustee Board, Kitchen/Hospitality Committee, Pastor's Aide, Women's Missionary Society, and Stewardess Board. Sis. Elouise Barrett was head of the summer lunch program, supported Vacation Bible School, and joyfully helped sing songs of zion to residents of the Woodlawn Nursing Home. Elouise was also honored as a West Savannah District Profile of Faithful Service Honoree for St. Peter's A.M.E. Church. She has often said, "I help with whatever I'm asked to do." Sis. Barrett advised Christians who sometimes got weary to never give up and always be on time to church. She did it all, always with a smile. Her favorite Bible scripture was Psalm 23 and favorite song "Blessed Assurance Jesus Is Mine."



Sister Elouise L. Barrett is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Barrett Sr.; son, Isaiah Barrett; daughter, Mary B. Golden; brothers, Walter Law Jr and George Martin; sister, Dorothy M. Baker; and step-daughter, Rezella Stevens.



Sister Elouise L. Barrett entered into eternal rest on 13th April 2019 at home with loved ones by her side. She leaves to mourn, her loving and devoted son, Henry Barrett of Midway, GA; her daughters, Lillie McCray, Thelma (Calvin) Caswell, Lila (Bennie) Johnson of Hinesville, GA; Jerline (Thomas) Shuman of Pembroke, GA; Lucille Murdaugh, Hilda Holmes, Celestine Harris of Midway, GA; Lydia Amekuedi of Raleigh, NC; Marilyn (Terry) Singleton of Atlanta, GA.; one adoptive daughter Kutanna Lewis, Macon, GA; Step-children: Christella (Robert) Adams of San Pablo, CA; John (Ruby) Barrett of Richmond, VA; Janie (Roy) Stevens of Augusta, GA; Chester L. and Joshua Barrett of Midway, GA. Two Sisters Eunice Fleming of Midway, GA and Mildred Proctor of Hinesville, GA.; one brother Samuel (Shelia) Law of Coatesville, PA. One very special sister-in-law, Minerva Barrett of Midway, GA; a very special cousin and friend - Vernie J. Luckey of Hinesville, GA. Sister Barrett has 26 grandchildren, 43 great grands, 20 great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.





Wake: 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at the funeral home



Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Saint Peter's A.M.E. Church, 5394 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Ga. 31320



Interment: St. Peter's A.M.E Church Memorial Gardens



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Sis. Elouise L. Barrett was born on December 25, 1930 to the late, Mr. Walter LawSr. and late Mrs. Mary Ellen Fleming in Liberty County. She attended school at the Old Dorchester Academy, Midway, GA. She loved children and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was the mother of twelve children and step-mother to six. Her family extends to five generations. She also served as a Foster Parent to many over a span of about 20 years.Elouise was a lifelong member of St. Peter's A.M.E. Church. She loved the Lord. Prior to her health issues she was very faithful and active in her church. She loved Sunday School, sang in the former W.H. Jasper Celestial Choir and B.B. Gospel Choir, and participated with the A.M.E. Choir Union. She was a member of the Trustee Board, Kitchen/Hospitality Committee, Pastor's Aide, Women's Missionary Society, and Stewardess Board. Sis. Elouise Barrett was head of the summer lunch program, supported Vacation Bible School, and joyfully helped sing songs of zion to residents of the Woodlawn Nursing Home. Elouise was also honored as a West Savannah District Profile of Faithful Service Honoree for St. Peter's A.M.E. Church. She has often said, "I help with whatever I'm asked to do." Sis. Barrett advised Christians who sometimes got weary to never give up and always be on time to church. She did it all, always with a smile. Her favorite Bible scripture was Psalm 23 and favorite song "Blessed Assurance Jesus Is Mine."Sister Elouise L. Barrett is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Barrett Sr.; son, Isaiah Barrett; daughter, Mary B. Golden; brothers, Walter Law Jr and George Martin; sister, Dorothy M. Baker; and step-daughter, Rezella Stevens.Sister Elouise L. Barrett entered into eternal rest on 13th April 2019 at home with loved ones by her side. She leaves to mourn, her loving and devoted son, Henry Barrett of Midway, GA; her daughters, Lillie McCray, Thelma (Calvin) Caswell, Lila (Bennie) Johnson of Hinesville, GA; Jerline (Thomas) Shuman of Pembroke, GA; Lucille Murdaugh, Hilda Holmes, Celestine Harris of Midway, GA; Lydia Amekuedi of Raleigh, NC; Marilyn (Terry) Singleton of Atlanta, GA.; one adoptive daughter Kutanna Lewis, Macon, GA; Step-children: Christella (Robert) Adams of San Pablo, CA; John (Ruby) Barrett of Richmond, VA; Janie (Roy) Stevens of Augusta, GA; Chester L. and Joshua Barrett of Midway, GA. Two Sisters Eunice Fleming of Midway, GA and Mildred Proctor of Hinesville, GA.; one brother Samuel (Shelia) Law of Coatesville, PA. One very special sister-in-law, Minerva Barrett of Midway, GA; a very special cousin and friend - Vernie J. Luckey of Hinesville, GA. Sister Barrett has 26 grandchildren, 43 great grands, 20 great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.Wake: 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at the funeral homeFuneral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Saint Peter's A.M.E. Church, 5394 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Ga. 31320Interment: St. Peter's A.M.E Church Memorial GardensDorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Funeral Home Dorchester Funeral Home

7842 E Oglethorpe Highway

Midway , GA 31320

(912) 884-2431 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close