Or Copy this URL to Share

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, loving mother and grandmother Elsa Amilie Lowe passed away at the age of 87.



Elsa was born on October 6, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany. She is survived by her six children, Ursula Rost, Ernst Ulrich Schafer, Carmen Thomas, George Jammer, Suzan Pagliolo, Edwin Jammer, and a growing number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store