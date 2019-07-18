Hinesville - Ernest Graham Jr., 76, passed away on July 11, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Lakeland, Florida, and served in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1993 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
Survivors - Sister, Maize Williams of Rochester, N.Y. and her children.
Sons, Eric McCloud of Chicago, Ill., and his children; and Ernest Graham Pate of Hinesville.
Daughter, Ora Graham Steber of Semmes, Ala., and her children.
Step-daughter, Michelle Heffernan of Las Vegas, Nev., and her children.
Step-son, Gary Wood of Portland, Ore., and his children.
Daughter-in-law, Ying Pate Wong of Hinesville and her children.
Memorial - Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Veteran's Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.
Memorial visitation will be held at The Legion Post 0168 on Friday, all day.
Published in Coastal Courier from July 18 to July 25, 2019