Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Wake 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM First African Baptist Church Funeral 1709 Barrington Ferry Road Riceboro , GA Funeral service 1:00 PM First African Baptist Church 1709 Barrington Ferry Road Riceboro , GA

Deacon Ernest (Bubba) Wilson was born December 27, 1946 in Riceboro, GA. to the late John and Alaliah Howard-Wilson. He went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 12, 2020 at St Joseph Hospital in Savannah, GA.



Ernest was baptized at an early age by the late Rev. Garfield Jackson and became a member of First African Baptist church. He attended the Liberty County public schools. He moved to Brooklyn New York



in the mid 60's. He was employed by the New York Yankees and worked as a security guard at Yankee Stadium for many years. He returned home in 1982. He was employed at Hobart of Richmond Hill, Ga., the City of Riceboro and finally retiring from the City of Savannah. He cherished his time as a Volunteer Fire Fighter for the city of Riceboro.



The Lord blessed him with a faithful, devoted wife, Deborah Jones. They were married in 1988. He later was ordained a Deacon by the late Rev A. Hall. Deacon Wilson worked faithfully for the Lord. He loved to sing the old hymns and pray to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He loved nothing more than to serve with the 12 deacons at his beloved First A. B. Church and to be shepherd by Pastor Dawson.



He was preceded in death by siblings; Tommie Wilson, Leola (Sister) Ellison, Deacon Albert Wilson, Lawrence, Curry (Kite), Nathaniel and Pearl Wilson.



He leaves to cherish his memories a loving, devoted wife, Deborah Wilson of Riceboro, GA; two sons, Cornelius Tavas Redding (Freda) of Atlanta, GA, and Jawann Wilson of Las Vegas, Nevada; one sister, Helen Lambert (Charles) of Riceboro, GA; two grandchildren, China Kirkland and Myles Redding; father and mother in-law, Deacon Randolph and Geneva Jones of Riceboro, GA; three sisters in-law, Leona Wilson of Riceboro, GA, Helen Wilson of Washington D.C. , Jannie Burns of Wilmington, North Carolina and Rena (David) Miller of Riceboro, GA; five brothers in-law, Aundry (Jessie Mae) Grand Fork, North Dakota, Randolph Jr (Verdell) Jones of Midway, GA, Ricky (Sheila) Clyde, North Carolina, Danny Jones of Jacksonville, FL, and Minister Edward (Lisa) Jones of Fayetteville, GA; one goddaughter, Alesha Miller of Riceboro, GA. He also leaves to treasure his memories, his loving nieces and nephews who considered him the patriarch of the family. He also leaves many family and friends who will miss his loving kindness.



Wake: 7:00pm – 8:00pm, Friday, March 20, 2020 at First African Baptist Church



Funeral Services: 1:00pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at First African Baptist Church, 1709 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, Georgia 31323



Interment: First African Baptist Church Cemetery



