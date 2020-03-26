Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine Phillips. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Fleming, GA

Ernestine Phillips went to be with her Lord at home Friday, March 6, 2020.

She was a lifelong resident of Fleming, a 1950 graduate of Bradwell Institute, and studied accounting at Draughn Business College in Savannah. "Tena Bell," as she was affectionately called by family, loved to do yard work and cut grass and always sang while she mowed. She retired from Coastal Electric Cooperative after 42 years as the bookkeeper.

Tena was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church for 72 years, a member of the Liberty County Coastal Lions Club, active in the Midway United Methodist Happy Hearts, participated in the Mt. Olivet Spa Ladies, and loved going to nursing homes in the surrounding area to visit and sing with a group of retired Christians.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Julia Brinson, and her husband of 49 years, Fred "Junior" Phillips, Jr.

Tena is survived by her daughter, Cindy McCallar of Fleming; grandsons, Greg McCallar (Melissa) of Hinesville, and Phillip McCallar (Angel) of Fleming; two great-granddaughters, Dayle and Lexie McCallar; sister, Mary Barnett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



