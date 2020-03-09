Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erving Holmes. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, the angels from heaven came down and whispered to Ervin Holmes, "It's time to come home."

Ervin Holmes was born on March 8, 1948 to the late Ed Luther & Mary Lou Holmes Varnedoe. His family and friends lovingly knew him as TeeTee, Boy and Donald.

Ervin attended Liberty County High School in Midway Georgia, and soon after went to Job Corp to receive training. He returned to Georgia, and then traveled to Philadelphia where he resided for thirty-two years. Ervin was employed by the Philadelphia Water Department for forty-eight years, and he retired with honorable mentions. He was a born again Christian, and underneath the spiritual guidance of Pastor Earl Williams, Ervin was installed as an honorary Deacon at Wilderness Missionary Baptist Church in Midway Georgia. Ervin will always be remembered as a great Servant, father, brother, friend, and prankster. He will forever be known for his giving spirit, and compassionate heart.

He was the husband of Louise Holmes. They shared forty-five loving years together, and he affectionately called her "Weesie".

Ervin leaves to mourn Louise, Gary (Rosa) Golden, Rev. Janel (Rev. Erik) Robinson, Ervin Maurice (Janice) Golden, & Jarmal Holmes; Siblings Geneva (George) Simmons, Mary (James) Moorer, Linda(Silton) Jones, Edward Milo (deceased) Earthalene (Roy deceased) Holmes, Roszina (Larry) Ransom, Kathy (Larry) Flowers, Meschelle (Curtis) Johnson.

In addition, left to cherish Ervin's memories are a host of thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends of the family.

Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the funeral home

Funeral Services: 11:00am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wilderness Baptist Church, E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, GA 31320

Interment: Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.





