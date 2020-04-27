Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Ether Brown. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ether Brown (Mother Brown), made her transition from her earthly tabernacle on Thursday evening, April 23rd at Landmark Hospital, Savannah, Georgia after being hospitalized for an extended illness. She entered this life on July 19, 1935 and was one of five children born to the late Abram and Susie Lecounte of Riceboro, Georgia. Her siblings, Edward, Leona, Randolph and Ruth all preceded her in death. Ether attended the Liberty County Training School for her formal education. She later married James Benjamin Brown, Sr. and enjoyed 55 years of marriage before he also preceded her in death.

At an early age Mother Brown became a member of Old Anderson Grove Baptist Church, now First Anderson Grove Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully until her health failed. She is dearly loved and admired by her fellow church members as a quiet woman of kindness, strength and compassion who loved the Lord with all of her heart. Mother Brown looked forward to attending church and always planned her wardrobe during the week to be sure her "hat and ensemble" were always impeccable.

Mother Brown was a homemaker. She taught herself to sew, and hand made her daughters' clothes before she was able to purchase a sewing machine. After designing her daughters' clothing, she later purchased patterns to make garments. She later became the town's seamstress, making clothes for the ladies in the community and also making choir dresses for the women. Mother Brown was an excellent cook and was well known for her famous pound cake and sweet potato pies. Her hobbies included gardening, where she always had an area for her strawberry patch; she was an avid baseball fan and could recall many historical events relating to baseball and the various leagues; she also loved watching game shows, and solving word puzzles in her puzzle books. Her children recall her playing bingo and Old Maid with them when they were young.

Mrs. Ether Brown was dearly loved and cherished by her children to whom she exemplified the art of love and they lovingly cared for her. Her children, James B. Brown, Jr. (Brenda), of Riceboro, Georgia, Janis Brown Deas (Earnest) of McDonough, Georgia, Gloria P. Brown of Riceboro, Georgia, and Amanda A. Brown of Annandale, Virginia, know that "Mom" is now at peace with God and is no longer in pain or any discomfort. Mother Brown also leaves a deep vacancy in the heart of her four grandchildren: Dawn Deas Barnes (Scottie), Emmanuel L. Deas, Eldrin L Deas (Kriss) and Denise Brown; her six great grandchildren: Draiden, Nylah, Neyah, Miles, Malia & Destin; one foster grand-son, Dwayne Wilkerson, one sister-in-law, Bernice Johnson (Gus), one brother-in-love, Eddie Robinson, a dear childhood friend and cousin, Mrs. Lois Hudson, and close friend for many years, Mrs. Viola Roberts, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, friends and church family.

Mother Brown was lovingly cared for by the staff at Coastal Manor Nursing Home, Ludowici, Georgia, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Hinesville, Georgia, Memorial Hospital and Landmark Hospital of Savannah, Georgia. So, "Mom" sleep on and take your well-deserved rest, until we meet again…

Graveside Services: 11:00am, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at First Anderson Grove Church Cemetery, Riceboro, Georgia 31323. Pastor Ronnie Leggett will be the eulogist. At 12:00noon the family will have a drive by visitation at First Anderson Grove Church immediately following the graveside service.

"They shall be mine," says the LORD of hosts, "On the day that I make them My jewels. (Malachi 3:17a, NKJV.)

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Mrs. Ether Brown (Mother Brown), made her transition from her earthly tabernacle on Thursday evening, April 23rd at Landmark Hospital, Savannah, Georgia after being hospitalized for an extended illness. She entered this life on July 19, 1935 and was one of five children born to the late Abram and Susie Lecounte of Riceboro, Georgia. Her siblings, Edward, Leona, Randolph and Ruth all preceded her in death. Ether attended the Liberty County Training School for her formal education. She later married James Benjamin Brown, Sr. and enjoyed 55 years of marriage before he also preceded her in death.At an early age Mother Brown became a member of Old Anderson Grove Baptist Church, now First Anderson Grove Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully until her health failed. She is dearly loved and admired by her fellow church members as a quiet woman of kindness, strength and compassion who loved the Lord with all of her heart. Mother Brown looked forward to attending church and always planned her wardrobe during the week to be sure her "hat and ensemble" were always impeccable.Mother Brown was a homemaker. She taught herself to sew, and hand made her daughters' clothes before she was able to purchase a sewing machine. After designing her daughters' clothing, she later purchased patterns to make garments. She later became the town's seamstress, making clothes for the ladies in the community and also making choir dresses for the women. Mother Brown was an excellent cook and was well known for her famous pound cake and sweet potato pies. Her hobbies included gardening, where she always had an area for her strawberry patch; she was an avid baseball fan and could recall many historical events relating to baseball and the various leagues; she also loved watching game shows, and solving word puzzles in her puzzle books. Her children recall her playing bingo and Old Maid with them when they were young.Mrs. Ether Brown was dearly loved and cherished by her children to whom she exemplified the art of love and they lovingly cared for her. Her children, James B. Brown, Jr. (Brenda), of Riceboro, Georgia, Janis Brown Deas (Earnest) of McDonough, Georgia, Gloria P. Brown of Riceboro, Georgia, and Amanda A. Brown of Annandale, Virginia, know that "Mom" is now at peace with God and is no longer in pain or any discomfort. Mother Brown also leaves a deep vacancy in the heart of her four grandchildren: Dawn Deas Barnes (Scottie), Emmanuel L. Deas, Eldrin L Deas (Kriss) and Denise Brown; her six great grandchildren: Draiden, Nylah, Neyah, Miles, Malia & Destin; one foster grand-son, Dwayne Wilkerson, one sister-in-law, Bernice Johnson (Gus), one brother-in-love, Eddie Robinson, a dear childhood friend and cousin, Mrs. Lois Hudson, and close friend for many years, Mrs. Viola Roberts, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, friends and church family.Mother Brown was lovingly cared for by the staff at Coastal Manor Nursing Home, Ludowici, Georgia, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Hinesville, Georgia, Memorial Hospital and Landmark Hospital of Savannah, Georgia. So, "Mom" sleep on and take your well-deserved rest, until we meet again…Graveside Services: 11:00am, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at First Anderson Grove Church Cemetery, Riceboro, Georgia 31323. Pastor Ronnie Leggett will be the eulogist. At 12:00noon the family will have a drive by visitation at First Anderson Grove Church immediately following the graveside service."They shall be mine," says the LORD of hosts, "On the day that I make them My jewels. (Malachi 3:17a, NKJV.)Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close