Townsend

Retired U.S.

Born Aug. 10, 1939 in Pendleton, S.C., Gene was a Vietnam veteran who loved his country, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Georgia Southern Eagles and most of all his family and friends. He was a fiercely loyal friend, father and husband, and if he loved you he loved you with all his heart.

Gene is survived by his wife and best friend of 59 years, Sandra Whitten of Townsend; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Beverly Whitten of Rincon; his daughter, Kay Whitten; his grandchildren, Evia Zack and David Zack of Colorado and Matt and Art Bargeron of Guyton; a close friend, retired Sgt. Maj. David Olander of Swainsboro; and many nieces and nephews, including his favorite, Susie Simpson of Seneca, South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Marilee Ann Whitten, of Columbia; parents, Henry Grady Whitten and Minnie Lee, of Pendleton; his brother, Larry Whitten; four step brothers, Floyd Carver, Marvin Carver, Raymond Carver and Boone Carver, all of the South Carolina Upstate; and others he will see in his next life, especially his daughter, Lee.

Gene's family would like to thank all who gave him care and comfort during his illness, including doctors and nurses, especially Melanie Schulz, RN, and all the food service workers at Southeast Georgia Health System; his longtime healthcare provider, Dr. Glenn Carter, the indispensable Jill and Jennifer of Dr. Carter's office in Hinesville; and Dr. Abraham Cheong and the capable, caring and wonderful people at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Golden Isles Cremation Center handled the cremation. His family is handling arrangements for the service, which will be held with military honors at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.

If you knew Gene, know you're welcome to come.

Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Golden Isles located in Brunswick, Ga.







