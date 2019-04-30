Eva Kate Smith, 98 of Walthourville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Liberty Regional Medical Center (under hospice care) on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Tuesday, May 25, 1920 in Warm Springs, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Annie Mae Rivers Alston Dudley.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, the late Reverend Henry Smith and daughters, Paula Yarborough and Maxine Smiley. She is survived by daughters: Sandra Lovelace of Los Angeles, California, Adrian James of Los Angeles, California, Deborah Crosby (Patrick) of Hinesville, GA, Elizabeth Torres of Walthourville, Georgia, Ludessa Alexander of Brunswick, Georgia, sons: Elijah D. Smith (Tracey) of New Jersey, Randy M. Smith of Fairburn, Georgia, grandchildren: Dr. Frank S. Smith (Regina) of Orlando, Florida, Alfonso R. Smiley (Suk), David W. Smiley of Georgia, Carol D. Smith of Georgia, Laura Holmes of Georgia, Rebecca M. Smiley of Hinesville, Georgia, Vanessa Roberts of Walthourville, Georgia, Mary Smiley of Georgia, and a host of Great Grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 1370 Shaw Road Hinesville, GA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 pm. Bishop M. L. Jackson (Senior Pastor/Officiant).
Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019