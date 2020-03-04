Ms. Eva Mae Scott, age 86 passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Ludowici, GA. She was born December 26, 1933 to the late Melvin Brown and Mamie Lou Stevens-Brown in Riceboro, GA. Ms. Scott was a member of Hope of Glory – Kingdom Church of Christ.
Her brothers, Luther, Cleve, James, and Willie Brown, sisters, Eldora Williams and Rosa M. Brown preceded her in death.
Ms. Scott leaves to cherish her memories her children, Donald & Donna Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Funeral Services: 10:00am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kingdom Church of Christ, 122 Retreat Road, Riceboro, GA 31323.
Interment: Anderson Grove Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020