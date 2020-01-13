Guest Book View Sign Service Information Darien Funeral Home 1000 C A Devillars Street Darien , GA 31305 (912)-437-4123 Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Zion Missionary Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM First Zion Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Evans Benjamin Cooper, Jr. was the first child born to the late Evans Benjamin Cooper, Sr. and Neloweze Williams Cooper on April 16, 1941 at the Charity Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. He spent his childhood in the community of Cross Roads later to be incorporated in the Municipality of· Riceboro, Georgia. He was baptized and became a member of the First Zion Baptist Church and never became a member of any other congregation during his entire life. In his youth he was industrious. He maintained a very long paper route on his bicycle along with the help of his father. Later he motorized a bicycle and extended the paper route. He graduated from the Liberty County High School as a member of the Class of 1959.



In high school he developed several prize-winning science projects and was a distinguished basketball and track athlete. As a track athlete competing in the statewide meet in 1959, he won the 110 high and 220 low hurdles setting records in each. Additionally, he won the open 440 and anchored the winning 4x400 yard relay team for Liberty High School turning in a dominant performance all in one day of competition. He was selected the most outstanding track athlete at Liberty High School in 1959.



After leaving Liberty County in 1959 and a short stay at Tuskegee Institute (currently Tuskegee University) and facing the draft, he enlisted in the Army in 1961 serving in the early days of the Vietnam War. In 1964 after receiving an honorable discharge, he enrolled at Prairie View A & M State University and received a B.S. Degree in electrical engineering. He was subsequently hired at the Bendix Corporation (currently the Honeywell Corporation) located in Kansas City, MO. After leaving Bendix, he became an entrepreneur in Kansas City for over 40 years. He launched a number of businesses - his most prominent being the Cooper Construction Company, Incorporated.



Evans Jr. had a talent for building and was completely committed to his businesses. He used his knowledge gained from the military as well as his studies at Prairie View to design, build and renovate residential properties, community parks, and city streets and sidewalks throughout Kansas City. His many business ventures provided jobs for residents in the community. He was a recognized and respected entrepreneur in south Kansas City, and will be remembered as a valuable contributor to the economic growth and development of the city that gave him his start. He departed this life on December 23, 2019.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Cathelene Helen Lewis Cooper; his father, Mr. Evans Benjamin Cooper, Sr.; and his mother, Neloweze Williams Cooper. He leaves to mourn his passing and to cherish his memory: his children, Evans B. Cooper, III, Evance Cooper, Wendi Williams Ward, Antonio Cooper, Shawn Cunningham, Sr., and Terrell Cunningham; his brother, Modibo M. Kadalie; his sisters, Nelena V. Cooper and Denise Y. Cooper; brother-in-law, Robert Michael (Mickey) Lewis; his grandchildren, Katelyn Merrill, Kaden Merrill, Shafarion Romashyn, Carter Williams, Shalonda Cunningham, Shawn Cunningham, Jr., Dominiq Cunningham, and Christoffer Cunningham; a special business associate, college classmate and friend, Cheopha Blanton, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, school mates , friends and business associates.



The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4 at First Zion Baptist Church, E.B. Cooper Highway, Riceboro, with Bishop Frederick McIver, pastor, presiding and Elder Tommy Williams officiating.

Pallbearers will be school mates from Liberty High.

Interment will be in the Cooper Family Cemetery in Riceboro.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

