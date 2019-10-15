Evangelist Evelyn Richardson departed this life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence in Hinesville. She was born in Bryan County February 6, 1934, to Nettie Bulloch and raised by her grandparent, Steven and Florence Bulloch.
She was the first Black sales Associate at The Army Air Force Exchange at Fort Stewart. She retired as assistant manager after 35 years. A woman of deep abiding faith in 2007 God called her to the ministry and she was licensed as an Evangelist. Evangelist Richardson was preceded in death by her husband Charlie Richardson Sr.
She leaves five children; Charlie (Margie) Richardson Jr., Shelia Richardson, Olivia (Al) Williams, Jennifer (Michael) Judson, and Darrell (Beth) Richardson; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grands.
WAKE: 6:30pm – 8:00pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church
FUNERAL SERVICES: 11:00am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, GA 31313.
INTERMENT: Macedonia Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
