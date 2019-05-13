Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Faith Moore Jefferson. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Send Flowers Obituary

Faith Moore- Jefferson, 48, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Faith was born on April 18, 1971 and grew up in El Paso, Texas. She married Antonius "Tony" Jefferson on May 29, 1993. The Jefferson family traveled to several duty stations. The family moved to Hinesville, Ga., in 2004 where they were stationed at Fort Stewart, Ga.

Upon Tony's retirement in 2010 they made Georgia their home. The Jefferson family are long time members of Full Gospel Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Bishop Larry L. Shaw. Faith used her talents in many areas within the church. She worked with the Youth Department, Media Department, Hospitality, Family and Friends Committee, sang in the choir and many other areas as needed.

Faith worked in the field of education. She was a counselor and basketball coach at Long County High School, Student Support Assistant for Columbia College, and was presently employed as a Counselor at Wayne County High School.

Faith was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Moore-Watson, Grandfather, Bishop William Moore, Sr. and Grandmother, Charlie May Moore.

She is survived by her husband Tony Jefferson, one son Omari "Marcus" Moore, one daughter Ajmanni Elizabeth Jefferson, brother Gregory L. Watson Jr. and a very special aunt Betty J. Moore and a host of family and friends.

Public Visitation – 3-5 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 and Wake 6-7 p.m. will be held at Dorchester Funeral Home.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church of God in Christ 809 Veterans Parkway, Hinesville, Georgia 31313. Pastor A.D. Shaw/Officiant.

Interment: 1 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301, Glennville, Georgia 30427.

Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

