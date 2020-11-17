Fetecia Latrell Wilkins was born on April 6, 1991 to the late Fernon and Felecia A. Wilkins. She attended the public schools in Liberty County and graduated from Liberty County High School in 2009. She then pursued getting a college education from Savannah State University and Savannah Technical College.



Fetecia departed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, GA. Her memories will be forever cherished by her loving daughter, Tiana Rose Curnell of Hinesville, GA; one faithful brother, Fernon Wilkins, Jr. of Hinesville, GA; one sister, Deana Carter of Midway, GA; two grandmothers, Mae Bell Wilkins of Riceboro, GA and Zoe Tyson of Jones, GA; one great-great-grandmother, Ruth Walker of Meridian, GA; one aunt, Sandra Squires of Riceboro, GA; three uncles, Freeman (Andrea) Wilkins of Riceboro, GA, Barry Tyson of N. Augusta, SC, and Earl (Tina) Tyson of Townsend, GA.



She had two grandfathers who preceded her in death: Firman Wilkins and Earl Tyson.



A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at First African Baptist Church Cemetery, 1709 Barrington Ferry Road, Riceboro, GA. Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, GA.



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

