Frances Groover
1940 - 2020
Frances Groover, 80, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. She was born March 19, 1940 in Chatham County. She was a homemaker, a member of Elim Baptist Church and the Ladies Sunday School Class. During her ministry at Elim she served in the church nursery where she loved and positively influenced several generations of children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Groover, parents, Oliver and Hazel Ginn, and brother, Gale Ginn.

Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Michael Golden of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Diane Groover of Hinesville and Tony Groover of Ludowici; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Maria Ginn of Davie, FL and Butch and Donna Ginn of Eulonia; granddaughters, Miranda (Wesley) Smith, Marla (Jerry) Davis, Michelle (Zakk) Whites, Erica Golden and Hannah Golden; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Paisley Smith, RyAnne McLendon, Abram and Lainey Davis, Brantley, Madaline, and Henry Whites; niece and nephew, Jennifer Ginn of Davie, FL and Brian (Fain) Ginn of St. Simons Island; numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 13 at 11 AM at Elim Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Zachary Whites, Jerry Davis, Wesley Smith, Adam Parker, Phillip Parker, and Travis Parker.

Remembrances are suggested to Elim Baptist Cemetery Fund, 6650 Elim Church Road NE, Ludowici, GA 31316.

Family and friends may sign the online register at [http://www.howardfuneralga.com<http://www.howardfuneralga.com]www.howardfuneralga.com<http://www.howardfuneralga.com>

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

Published in Coastal Courier from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
