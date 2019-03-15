Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Francis Whitehead. View Sign

Hinesville, Georgia - Francis Whitehead passed away on March 13, 2019. He was born in Germany to military parents Francis and Bertha Whitehead, and raised in Newton, N.J. He joined the military at an early age and retired in Fort Dix, N.J., but moved to Hinesville, Ga., in 1987. He enjoyed bowling and playing bingo as hobbies but most importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a caring and loving man.

He is survived by his wife, Le Thi Whitehead of Hinesville, Ga.; daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa and Raul Sanchez, Frances and David Lee, and Susan and Timothy Green, all of Hinesville; grandchildren: Matthew Green, Mikel Green, Alexis Sanchez, Jessica Lee, Kody Green, Danielle Sanchez, David Lee III, Denver Green, Alyssa Sanchez, Christopher Sanchez, Anthony Sanchez, and Carson Green; and one great-grandchild, Hunter Earl Brown.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial with full military honors will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel, 3308 West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 is in charge of arrangements.

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

