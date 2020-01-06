Guest Book View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Send Flowers Obituary

Ludowici – Frank Bentley Chapman, 59, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Memorial Health in Savannah. Born in Fayetteville, NC he had lived in Long County most of his life. He was employed as a mechanic with Smith's Auto and Marine in Jesup and was self-employed for many years. Frank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family, particularly his grandson, Trace. He was retired from the Georgia Army National Guard as a member of the 878 ENG BN having served in Egypt and Kuwait following the Gulf War. He was a Baptist and preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ann P. Chapman and Betty Tetterton; sister and brother, Jackie Chapman Smith and Robert Chapman, Jr.

Survivors are his wife, Jocelyn Chapman of Ludowici; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Mark Hewitt of Ludowici; sons, Frank Sickles of Jackson, OH and Logan Chapman of Ludowici; grandson, Trace Hewitt of Ludowici; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Wooten of Brunswick and Linda and Chuck Barton of Kyle, TX; brother, Floyd Chapman of Montross, VA; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services with military honors will be held Saturday, January 4 at 5 PM at Jones Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Smith officiating.

Family will receive friends at the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

