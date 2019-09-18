Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freddie Jones. View Sign Service Information Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 (912)-884-2431 Funeral service 11:00 AM Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 E Oglethorpe Highway Midway , GA 31320 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Freddie Jones was born on Jun. 14, 1927 in a place off the beaten path called Hinesville, Ga. A small town near the Atlantic coast in Liberty County. His father, Calvin Jones Sr. His mother, Arrie Mae Singleton. They don't make men like Freddie Jones too much these days. God fearing and devoted to family. He knew how to fix things when they broke. He stood up for what he believed in. He led the #2 Usher Board at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. He wore the uniform and served his country well. He woke up every day, worked hard and earned an honest paycheck. He knew more about life by the 8th grade than most college graduates these days.

Like most African Americans in the South during those early years, Freddie Jones thought about getting married, joining the Army or working in a factory, somewhere up North, like Detroit. And that's exactly what he did. Freddie left Hinesville at age 16 and moved to Lynchburg, Va. where he found work at the local foundry. It was there he met the Lynch family (Claude and broth Pleasant Lynch). They embraced him like family. Until this day, most of us thought they were part of the Jones family.

Sergeant First Class (E7), Freddie Jones joined the United States Army officially serving as a truck driver in 1951. He was on active duty and later joined the Reserves. Sgt. Jones received numerous honors for his work. He was even featured in a newspaper article receiving the prestigious Parke Davis Military Achievement Award.

Sgt. Jones married Amy Lee Moore in Hinesville, Ga. on Aug. 14, 1954. You can look it up in the Liberty County Marriage Record Book page 383. Like the movie "An Officer and a Gentleman", Amy Lee got her handsome man in uniform. He was honorably discharged on Jun. 14, 1987 after serving 36 years, five months and five days. Freddie joined General Motors Corporation, The Buick Oldsmobile Cadillac Group as a quality control specialist. He retired from the Fleetwood/Clark Assembly Plant after 32.8 years at GM.

Freddie Jones and Amy Lee produced three dynamic children, Linda J. Branch, Freddie James Jones and Brenda Van Tull. He enjoyed life. He loved to slow cook BBQ ribs. The meat was so tender it fell off the bone along with the special secret sauce that he created. Down South, they would say, "He stood up in it!" He was a master at bid whist and would routinely play all night with friends and family. He made wine from scratch. He handpicked the grapes. He pressed them the old way, by hand. Or sometimes Sgt. Jones would commission his children to pick and press the grapes. He fermented and sold hundreds of bottles every year. Those who placed orders had their names taped on the bottles as they aged. It was good wine. Freddie usually played nickel dime poker and visited the local casino with his special friend Rose Marie Adams, often saving the receipts showing his winnings. Most of the time, it was worth the trip. He enjoyed the outdoors and he was an avid hunter.

Freddie Jones departed this life on Wed. Sep. 4, 2019. He proceeded in death by his loving wife, Amy Lee Jones on November 24, 1997 and his three brothers, Calvin Jones Jr., Johnnie J. Jones and Eddie Jones.

Freddie Jones leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Brenda Ann Tull (Michael), Freddie J. Jones, and Linda Jenese Branch. Grandchildren, Eboni Jenkins, Christine Jones, Richard Branch Jr. (RC), Cameron Van Tull, and Jonathan Terry. Great grandchildren, Rahmeen Berry, LaNiya Russell, LaWon Russell Jr., Omari Jenkins and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel - Dorchester Funeral Home, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Ga. at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019. Interment will be at New Home Cemetery.

