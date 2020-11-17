Our Legend Freddie (Toby) Jones, age 76 Of Freedman Grove transition to be With The Lord On Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.



Freddie leaves to cherish his memories With two sisters, Johnnie Mae Johnson & Myrtle Jones & two brothers, Aaron Robinson (Gloria) & Herbert Deloach (Trudy) A host of amazing nieces, nephews, cousins & much loved friends.



His life will be celebrated with visitation on November 20th at the Dorchester Funeral Home from 1pm to 5pm. Funeral services will also be held at Dorchester funeral home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 @ 12noon. Interment will be at Andrews Cemetery.



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

