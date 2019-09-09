Gabriella Fasolo Hampton, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at The Oaks in Pooler after a short illness.
A native of Vicenza, Italy, she was a resident of Hinesville for the past 33 years and worked at Marne Lanes for many years. She loved to cook and garden and was affectionately known as "Nonni."
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Dave Hampton.
She is survived by her son, William Hampton, and his wife, Melissa, of Richmond Hill, and their children, Will Hampton, Carter Hampton and Taylor Hampton; and her daughter, Elisa Hampton, of Hinesville and her children, Madison Mehaffey and Sarah Mehaffey; and her sister, Milena, and brother, Vittoro, both of Italy.
Visitation was from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral services followed at 4:30 p.m. in the chapel. Burial was in Hinesville Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019