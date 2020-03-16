Garnette R. Bagwell (Sonny), 62, of Midway, Georgia passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Sonny was born in Anderson, SC. He was raised in Euclid, Ohio and was the oldest of 5 children. He was an employee of Savannah Morning News and enjoyed living a simple life with his wife, Sandra. When he wasn't working, Sonny enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family, and spoiling his grandchildren. Sonny is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; children, Jennifer Stamps (Josh) and Jeremiah Bagwell (Ashley) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Joslyn Stamps, Juliana Stamps, Lane Bagwell, and Maebree Bagwell of Anderson, SC; sisters, Debbie Cowoski of Mentor, Ohio and Cheryl Gannon of Braselton, Georgia. He was preceeded in death by his father, Garnette R. Bagwell, Sr.; Mother Irene Gullet; and brothers Mark Bagwell and Tony Bagwell. A service to celebrate Sonny's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday March 18th at Thomas L Carter Funeral Home at 1822 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, Georgia.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020