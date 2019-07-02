Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina Grippe. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici 57 Oak St NW Ludowici , GA 31316 (912)-545-2061 Send Flowers Obituary

Ludowici – Georgina Grippe, 63, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah. Born in Jesup, she had lived in Long County most of her life. She retired from Kroger as an administrative specialist, had worked in the restaurant field, was a florist, and an administrative specialist for an attorney. She had a strong will and determination and could accomplish any goal set for her. Georgina was passionate about her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. She was a member of Compass Worship Center in Ludowici.

Survivors are her husband of thirty-nine years, Allan Grippe of Ludowici; daughters and sons-in-law, Edith and Bruce DeLoach and Missy and Tony Springer of Ludowici; son, Jerry "Jay" Hendrix of Brunswick; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Gary Swindell of Ludowici; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Lauri Roberson of St. Marys; grandchildren, Amber, Alex, Austin, Brittany, Caitlin, Ansley, Jorja and Jayden; great-granddaughter, Skylar; several nieces and nephews; K9 companion, Oreo.

Memorial services will be Friday, July 5 at 2 p.m. at Compass Worship Center with Rev. Byron Powers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Remembrances are suggested to Compass Worship Center, 212 E. Cypress St., Ludowici, GA 31316.

Family and friends may sign the online register at

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

