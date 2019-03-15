Ludowici/Hinesville – SFC Gerald T. "Jerry" Gray (United States Army, Retired), 72, passed away at Candler Hospital Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A native of Rome, Penn., he was a resident of the Hinesville area for the past 33 years and was a member of St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. A Vietnam Veteran, he was retired from the U.S. Army and the United States Postal Service. Jerry was a Mason and a Jumpmaster who loved guns, cars, airplanes, and country.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cynthia R. Gray; five children, Audrey Ann Gray, Thomas Edward Gray (Andrea), Charlene Scher (Greg), Christiane Flynn, and Cathleen Flynn; six grandchildren, David Scher, Elizabeth Scher, Chantai Thomas, Michael Scher, Chyrish Thomas, and Ethan Gray.
Memorial Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a Rosary Service will follow at 11.a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019