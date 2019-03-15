Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald T. "Jerry" Gray. View Sign

Ludowici/Hinesville – SFC Gerald T. "Jerry" Gray (United States Army, Retired), 72, passed away at Candler Hospital Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his family.

A native of Rome, Penn., he was a resident of the Hinesville area for the past 33 years and was a member of St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. A Vietnam Veteran, he was retired from the U.S. Army and the United States Postal Service. Jerry was a Mason and a Jumpmaster who loved guns, cars, airplanes, and country.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cynthia R. Gray; five children, Audrey Ann Gray, Thomas Edward Gray (Andrea), Charlene Scher (Greg), Christiane Flynn, and Cathleen Flynn; six grandchildren, David Scher, Elizabeth Scher, Chantai Thomas, Michael Scher, Chyrish Thomas, and Ethan Gray.

Memorial Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a Rosary Service will follow at 11.a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

Ludowici/Hinesville – SFC Gerald T. "Jerry" Gray (United States Army, Retired), 72, passed away at Candler Hospital Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his family.A native of Rome, Penn., he was a resident of the Hinesville area for the past 33 years and was a member of St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. A Vietnam Veteran, he was retired from the U.S. Army and the United States Postal Service. Jerry was a Mason and a Jumpmaster who loved guns, cars, airplanes, and country.He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cynthia R. Gray; five children, Audrey Ann Gray, Thomas Edward Gray (Andrea), Charlene Scher (Greg), Christiane Flynn, and Cathleen Flynn; six grandchildren, David Scher, Elizabeth Scher, Chantai Thomas, Michael Scher, Chyrish Thomas, and Ethan Gray.Memorial Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a Rosary Service will follow at 11.a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Funeral Home Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE

308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD

Hinesville , GA 31313

(912) 368-3780 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close