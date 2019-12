Ludowici – Geraldine Reddish Wilkinson, 91, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Coastal Manor in Ludowici. A native of Liberty County, she had lived in Long County most of her life. She was retired as cafeteria manager from the Long County School System, a homemaker, and member of Ludowici First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William E. Wilkinson and John A. Reddish, Sr.Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Ricky Chambless of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny A., Jr. and Jan Reddish of Ludowici and Dewayne and Ela Reddish of Jesup; and surviving sisters, Katrina Brennan of Marietta, Margie Prince of Ludowici and Kay Carlon of FL; brother, Carl T. "Bud" Blount of Fleming; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Services were private.Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.