Gilbert Thompson (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Thompson.
Service Information
Royal Funeral Home
247 West Pine Street
Jesup, GA
31545
(912)-427-4254
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gilbert Thompson, AKA Coach Thompson, 66, of Ludowici, Ga. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at his residence.

A wake/visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, West Lincoln Street, Ludowici, Ga. from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 @ 3:00 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.
Published in Coastal Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.