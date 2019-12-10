Gilbert Thompson, AKA Coach Thompson, 66, of Ludowici, Ga. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at his residence.
A wake/visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, West Lincoln Street, Ludowici, Ga. from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 @ 3:00 p.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.
Published in Coastal Courier from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019