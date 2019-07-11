FLORIDA: On June 29, 2019, Gladys Lonsdale Burba passed away at the age of 88 in Largo, Florida.
Born in Winfield, Iowa on November 2, 1930, she attended Winfield Consolidated School from Kindergarten through high school. After high school she attended Brenau University for girls in Gainesville, Georgia where she pledged Alpha Chi Omega. Gladys then went on to earn her Master's Degree in Music Education at Drake University in De Moines, Iowa in 1954. She married Albert Burba in Chicago, Illinois in May of 1969. Gladys was preceded in death by her father and mother, Richard and Mary Lonsdale, her sister, Madora Smith, and her husband, Albert Burba.
SURVIVORS: her brother, Richard J.D. Lonsdale, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 1 great niece and 2 great nephews.
FUNERAL: Gladys will be interred next to her husband at the Midway Methodist Cemetery in Midway, Georgia on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Carpathia Paws, 1534 Airport Road, Hinesville, Georgia 31313.
THOMAS L. CARTER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
Published in Coastal Courier from July 11 to July 18, 2019