Gladys Severe was born on December 7, 1928 to the late Peter and Mary Ethel Robertson in Midway GA. She attended Liberty County High School. She moved to Brooklyn, NY where she was employed as a Cook at Robert F Kennedy Daycare until her retirement.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Lorenzo B Severe and daughter Patricia Ann Williams.



She was the most loving, giving and selfless person you could know. A loyal, genuine, compassionate woman who touched the lives of those she encountered. She was a nurturer that gave unconditional love to many.



To cherish her memory are her 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 5 daughters, 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, honorary children, relatives and friends.



Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the funeral home.



Funeral Service: 11:am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St James Community Center, 1140 Holmestown Road, Midway, Georgia 31320



Internment: St James Community Church Cemetery

