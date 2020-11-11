It is with great sadness that the family of Glenda Kay Woods Grant announces her passing on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 58 years.



Kay was born in Savannah, Georgia on June 4, 1962 though Liberty County was her home. She spent most of her early years in Midway and later graduated from Bradwell Institute where she had been a member of the rifle drill team. Kay was smart, industrious and resourceful. Often working two jobs, she proudly bought her first home before she was 21-years-old.



She married Dr. George Grant on July 2, 1983 and worked closely with him for many years growing and managing his optometric practice. Eventually, she started her own successful business, KK's Dance and Active Wear, in Hinesville, and later moved it to Savannah. She loved dance, especially ballet, and cherished the dance community she served. Most recently, she was working with her brother at Midway IGA.



Kay was a great cook like her mother and especially loved opening her home to family and friends on holidays or for special celebrations. She never met a stranger and everyone was welcome at her table. Family most often requested her fried shrimp and her mother was often standing by her side in the kitchen helping to prepare it.



Kay worked hard for her money and enjoyed spending it on fine clothes and fast cars. Generous to a fault, she enjoyed giving the people she loved what they wanted too. She helped anyone in need.



Kay is survived by her husband of 37 years, George Grant, their son Jared Grant (Lauren) and grandchildren Kate, Kacy, Kennedy and Kane; Jeff Grant (Karen), Matt Grant (Bobbie) and Brynn Grant (Tim Feathers). She will be lovingly remembered by her mother Margie Bashlor Fountain, sister Lynn Adams, and nieces Melissa Jones (Scott) and Britney Edquid (Ejay) as well as her brother Jim Woods (Robbin) and nephew Carson.



Visitation will be at Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home at 6:00pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11 at 1:00pm with comments from her longtime friend Bobby Ryon and eulogy by her loving husband. Pall bearers will be Jim Woods, Carson Woods, Grant Mitchell, Tim Feathers, Ejay Edquid and Bobby Ryon.



Those who desire to make a memorial donation may do so benefiting the United Way of the Coastal Empire at 428 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home, Flemington is in charge of arrangements.

