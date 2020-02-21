Gloria Motola, 91, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Mrs. Motola was a native of Staten Island, but lived most of her life in Fort Lauderdale. She was a resident of Allenhurst for the past 27 years where she attended Allenhurst Presbyterian Church. She was a great cook and liked to sew and bowl.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Alfred "Chick" Motola, Sr., and two daughters, Patricia Motola and Carol Motola.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan Troha of Allenhurst, son, Al Motola of Fernandina Beach, Fla., three grandsons, and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Remembrances may be made to Allenhurst Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 29, Allenhurst, Ga. 31301.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is assisting the Motola family. Online condolences may be may at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020