MSG Greg Allen Foster, 58, passed away in Bay Pines Veterans Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida on May 28, 2020
A former resident of Hinesville and resident of Jesup for the past seven years, Greg was born on November 4, 1961 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He joined the Army in 1981 where he served twenty-six years Active duty as electronic warfare technician in the signal corps, with multiple deployments retiring as a Master Sergeant. Greg met the love of his life and wife of thirty-seven years, Sandra Foster, in 1979 in Ocean Grove, New Jersey and the two married May 14, 1983. In his spare time, Greg enjoyed fishing and "tinkering" with things but his favorite times were spent with the ones he loved. His father, George Foster, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Foster of Jesup; children, Gary Foster of Crescent City, California, Stacey Willis of Jesup, Jessica Foster of Largo, Florida and Linda Foster of Brunswick; grandchildren Tyshaun Oakley, Cheyanne Foster Aiden Foster , Jordan Willis and Mckenzie Foster; mother, Loretta Eremo of New Jersey and siblings, Jennifer Fraiman of Florida, Walter Mazzara, Susan Smith, Shirley Neral and George Foster of New Jersey and Holly Klein of South Carolina. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m on Friday, June12, 2020 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in place.
Private interment services will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.