Gregory Allen Derry, 58, of Ludowici, Ga. also affectionately known as "Outlaw & Crash" by close family members and friends passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 15, 1960 to Ms. Susie M. Derry and was reared by his mother, Mrs. Ruth D. Johnson. Gregory was educated in the public school system of Long County and graduated in the Class of 1978. After high school he continued his education at Savannah State College. He later joined the U.S. Army where he served for four years and was employed with the Correctional Facility in Reidsville and Odum, Ga. as a correctional officer. Gregory was a well-known resident of Ludowici, Ga. and was loved by those that knew him. His hobbies included, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Gregory was a lifelong member of St. James Baptist Church, where he was an active member in both the youth department and on the usher board.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his mothers, Ruth D. Johnson and Susie D. Hall; two sisters, Patricia (Andrew) Williams and Delores (Wendell) Mallard; one brother, Wilbur Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends, Chris (Deona) Carter, Demitria Hampton and Gary Peyton.
A celebration of Life will be held concomitantly with services for Derek Jermaine Perry on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at noon at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Lincoln Street, Ludowici, GA 31316.
A military inurnment will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301, Glennville, GA 30427.
Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc., Jesup, Ga.
Published in Coastal Courier from July 7 to July 14, 2019