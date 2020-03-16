Springfield -Harley Carol Floyd, Jr., 69, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Thunderbolt Rehab Care Center.
The Bulloch County native was retired from Great Dane Trailers. He loved to fish and hunt.
He is survived by his children, Dendee Scott, Amber Floyd, and Megan Floyd; brother, Richard Floyd; sister, Helen Wharton; grandchildren, Courtney Wallis, Nikki Scott, Mackenzi Floyd, Mady Floyd, and Noah Floyd; great-grandchildren, Kayli Wallis, Kaleb Wallis, and Landon Pemberton; and other relatives.
Services will be private.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Coastal Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020