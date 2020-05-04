Hattie G. Sanders
Hattie G. Sanders transitioned in her home on April 23, 2020, with her daughter at her side. She was born on October 30, 1944, in Hinesville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Israel and Sarah Jane Gadson. Hattie received her high school diploma from Liberty County High School in 1962 and she received a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Savannah State University in 1994. In 2001, after 34 years of dedicated service, Hattie retired from the State of Georgia, Department of Juvenile Justice as Juvenile Probation Officer.

Hattie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Maria Sanders; grandson, Anthony SaVoy Burroughs; Sisters: Lula Williams, Rozella Jones, Sarah Bell Gadson, Louvenia Simpson, Mary Quarterman, Geneva Perry, Ola Mae, sister (deceased), Hester Tremble, sister (deceased), brother: Robert Lee Gadson (deceased), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

A memorial service will be held for Hattie at a later date.

Published in Coastal Courier from May 4 to May 11, 2020.
