Hattie Mae Roberts Golden was born on May 17, 1937 in Midway, Georgia to the late Joe Roberts Sr. and Late Elizabeth Walthour Golden. She was educated in the Liberty County School system. Early on Mrs. Golden was employed at King and Prince Seafood in Brunswick, Georgia. She was a great cook, seamstress, and loved her family. Mrs. Golden was a pillar of her community and one that was loved by many. She was a woman of great wisdom and many of all ages looked to her for encouragement. On November 5, 1955 Hattie Mae was joined in Holy Matrimony with Joe Golden and to this union they were blessed with four children. On June 28, 2019, Mrs. Golden departed this life and entered into eternal rest. Mrs. Golden was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her caring daughter Velma J. Frasier, Five sisters, Ella Mae Bacon, Annie Jo Smiley, Mary Ethel McBride, Helen Roberts and Charlie Mae Roberts and One brother, James Roberts.
Mrs. Golden leaves to cherish her love and precious memories two sons, Joe Roberts (Donna) of Philadelphia, Penn., Freeman Golden (Tashie) of Midway, Ga. One daughter Earnestine Fate of Midway, Ga. Four brothers Joe Roberts Jr. of Midway, Ga., Nathaniel Roberts (Yvonne) and Lawrence Roberts both of Philadelphia, Penn., and Willie Gus Roberts (Robin) of Jacksonville, Fla. Two sisters, Joan Thigpen and Idella Walthour both of Philadelphia, Penn. Three Brother- in-laws Arthur Lee Golden (Mandy) and Fred Golden both of Midway, Ga., and Edward Golden of Jacksonville, Fla. One Uncle Joe Nathan Roberts of Philadelphia, Penn., 30 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: 1-5 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home
Funeral Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St James Community Center, 1140 Holmestown Road, Midway, Georgia.
Interment: St James Cemetery
Dorchester Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from July 8 to July 15, 2019