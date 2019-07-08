Mrs. Hazel J. Bacon, 95 slept away peacefully Thursday June 27, 2019 at Thomas Jefferson hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her loving family.

The Midway native was a member of The St James AME Church in the Freedom Grove community. She attended the public schools of Liberty and Chatham County.

Her parents, husband and ten siblings preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memories are a loving daughter Mrs. Wanda B. Nealy of Philadelphia, Penn. One sister Mrs. Hattie 0. Ray of Freedom Grove. Three grandchildren: Robyn C, Wanda M. and Sharwynn C. Nealy, all of Philadelphia, Penn. Five grandchildren: three great grandchildren: three great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hazel Bacon will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m.at St James AME Church. Interment: The St James AME Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Bacon will lie in state from 9 a.m. Saturday morning until the hour of service.

Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home, 204 West Hall Street, Savannah, GA 31401.

