Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Karnstedt. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Graveside service 1:00 PM Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery Glennville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Airman First Class Charles Herman Karnstedt (United States Navy, ret.), 91, passed away at home Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Born in Villa Park, Illinois, he lived in Hinesville for 11 years before moving to Louisiana, where he resided for 40 years. He returned to Hinesville in October of 2017. Mr. Karnstedt was a veteran of World War II and was retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. He was an air traffic controller with the Navy and, later, as a Civil Servant. He retired from Civil Service after 15 years. He was an avid baseball fan who loved the Atlanta Braves.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Winna Jean Karnstedt, and son John C. Karnstedt.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jeff Gintz of Hinesville; daughter-in-law, Patricia Karnstedt of Lancaster, CA; sister, Shirley Schmidt (Charles) of San Jose, CA; sister in-law, Linda Latham of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Amanda Parker and Charles Karnstedt of Lancaster, and Courtney Gintz of Hinesville; step-grandson, Kris Gintz of Homer, Alaska, and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will begin at 1 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.

Mr. Karnstedt's family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staff of Georgia Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Georgia Hospice Care, 141 S. Macon Street, Jesup, GA 31545.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

Airman First Class Charles Herman Karnstedt (United States Navy, ret.), 91, passed away at home Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.Born in Villa Park, Illinois, he lived in Hinesville for 11 years before moving to Louisiana, where he resided for 40 years. He returned to Hinesville in October of 2017. Mr. Karnstedt was a veteran of World War II and was retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. He was an air traffic controller with the Navy and, later, as a Civil Servant. He retired from Civil Service after 15 years. He was an avid baseball fan who loved the Atlanta Braves.He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Winna Jean Karnstedt, and son John C. Karnstedt.He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jeff Gintz of Hinesville; daughter-in-law, Patricia Karnstedt of Lancaster, CA; sister, Shirley Schmidt (Charles) of San Jose, CA; sister in-law, Linda Latham of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Amanda Parker and Charles Karnstedt of Lancaster, and Courtney Gintz of Hinesville; step-grandson, Kris Gintz of Homer, Alaska, and four great-grandchildren.Graveside services will begin at 1 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, GA.Mr. Karnstedt's family would like to express their deep appreciation for the staff of Georgia Hospice Care.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Georgia Hospice Care, 141 S. Macon Street, Jesup, GA 31545.Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com. Published in Coastal Courier from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close