Hisako "Judy" Yon, age 90 passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation after an extended illness. One of 12 children, she was born in 1928 in Tokyo, Japan to the late Hitjma and Matsu Takada. Hisako "Judy" witnessed the devastation of the Atomic Bomb over Hiroshima in 1945 and lived through two wars. She was employed as a teacher in Japan. She married Lt. Charles L. Yon in 1953 while Charles was serving a tour in Japan with the US Navy and later became a US citizen in 1960. Hisako loved to socialize with her co-workers, friends and enjoyed entertaining their military friends. She held various jobs, along with being an avid cook and gardener. She enjoyed taking care of her elderly mother and later took care of her ill husband. Her religion in Japan was called "Shinto" and after moving to Glennville, GA., she attended Smyrna Baptist Church where she was then baptized.
Hisako "Judy" leaves behind a family of friends. Deborah McGillis, Jake and Velma Hoeksema, Wally and Kathy Hill, John and Melissa McGillis, Fred and Jeanne McGillis, Paul and Terri McGillis, Martha Ann McGlashan, Shizuko Hall, Cecile and Fred Gettman as well as all their extended families. She had numerous other friends that are too many to mention. We all kind of adopted her as she did us. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. It was an honor to call her "FRIEND."
Private services will be held.
Glennville Funeral Home is serving the family of Hisako "Judy" Yon.
Published in Coastal Courier from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019