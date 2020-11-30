Hogan Holton Hodnett,16, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020.



Hogan was born on April 22, 2004 in Vidalia, Georgia. He attended Liberty County High School where he was an eleventh grader and a member of the Panther Baseball Family. Hogan loved the Atlanta Braves and playing baseball. He liked collecting vintage and antique items and memorabilia, he was a borderline hoarder with a brilliant mind. At one point he volunteered at Deep South Auction in Blackshear so he could get the inside scoop on the items that were being auctioned off. Hogan loved playing video games and aggravating his little sister, Lincon. He loved a good argument and always considered himself on the winning side. Hogan loved going to work with his mom at Canady's Heating-Air-Plumbing and hanging out with the staff. He also loved watching movies. Hogan will be remembered and missed by his family and friends.



Hogan is survived by his parents, Denise and Jared Horton; sisters, Lincon Horton and Clara Hodnett; brother, Harvey Hodnett; grandparents, Denise and TJ Holton and Royce and Belinda Horton; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.



Pallbearers will be Kyle Hutchinson, Kevin Crowe, Charles Loncon, Kevin Sorrells, OJ Lockhart and Brad King.



Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Wynn, Taylor Newton, Xander Kuhbander and the Liberty County High School Panther Baseball Team and coaches.



Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store