1/1
Horace Carter
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace (Russell) Carter was born in Little River, S.C. to the late Lenzy Carter and Virginia Lewis Carter. He is the last survivor of five siblings.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris (Faye) Carter, whom he was married to for fifty-two years and his daughter, Angela (Angie) Mosden.
Russell worked on tugboats and was a dredge operator. He built two shrimp boats, the Carter Boys and the Lady Dawn. He loved fishing, crabbing and shrimping. He was the anchor of the family and was always there when they needed him. He was never judgmental and was a great listener.
Russell is survived by his children, Howard R. Carter (Janie) of Fleming, Jenny Hogarth (Gregg) of Fleming, and Gregory D. (Dean) Carter also of Fleming; his grandchildren, Dawn Lembrick (Rodney) of Richmond Hill, Jessica Brown (Jay) of Fleming, Allison Frost (Jack) of Allenhurst, Heather Jones (Clayton) of Leland, NC and Laura Guadiana (G) of Lytle, TX; his great-grandchildren, Brooke Caroline, Dylan, Ellasyn, Danica Faye, Emmaline, and Charlotte; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Daniel Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Daniel Baptist Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coastal Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Daniel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Uncle Russell, you will be missed. But you have left a legacy of children and grand children who will carry on your love, patience and quiet spirit. Love you and I’m looking forward to seeing you in heaven.
Love, your niece Gail
Gail
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved