Howard Freeman, 76, of Hinesville, GA passed away at home on Friday, June 26, 2019 under the care of GHC Hospice



He was born and raised in Liberty County Georgia. As a child, he was baptized in Midway Temple Presbyterian Church. He was educated in the public schools of Liberty County at Moose Hill Elementary and Liberty County High School.



After graduating from high school in 1961, Howard moved to New York City to seek employment. He later joined the United States Navy. His tour of duty in the Navy took him to many countries throughout the world.

After completing four years of service too his country, he was honorably discharged from the Navy and settled in Dorchester, Massachusetts.



As a civilian, he engaged in several occupations to include a taxi-cab driver, a professional boxer and television repairman. He was the owner Soundview TV and Record shop and was a master at television repair. He remained in Dorchester until he returned home to Midway in 1982.

Once settled in Midway, Howard opened a television repair shop, renewed his membership with Midway First Presbyterian Church, joined the United States Army Reserves and secured employment with the City of Midway. He was the first police officer to receive Law Enforcement Certification through the City of Midway. When the police department was disbanded April 1996, he accepted a position with the Liberty County Sherriff Department and remained there until his retirement in December 2010.

He is survived by his wife Virginia, of Hinesville, GA; daughters Alycia Jones, Carrollton, VA; Sheryl (David) Crawford of Dorchester, MA; Jervan (Felipe) Serrano of Irving TX; step-son John Terrance Brown of Hurst, TX; step-daughters, Jacqueline Deneen of Hinesville, GA; Michelle (Kevin) Pimental of Falmouth MA; sisters Yvonne Richardson of Hinesville, GA; Cynthia Freeman, Clemontine Washington of Midway GA; four grandchildren, Eddie, and Adrian Jones of Carrollton, VA; Demiah and Destini Jones of Dorchester, MA; three step-grandsons, nine step-great grandchildren.

Visitation: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the funeral home

Funeral Services: 11:00am, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Frank V. Givens Memorial Chapel, 7842 E. Oglethorpe Hwy, Midway, Georgia 31320.

Interment: 1:00pm Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 US Hwy 301, Glennville, Georgia 30427



Dorchester Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.



