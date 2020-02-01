Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Huey Eugene Jeffers. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

Huey Eugene Jeffers, 80, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Memorial Health University in Savannah.



Huey was born on April 22, 1939 to the late J.V. Jeffers and Genevieve Bird Jeffers in Stillmore, Georgia. He retired from Interstate Paper after 36 years, he worked in paper mills for 45 years. Huey was the owner of Jeff's Crab House, which opened in 1973. He loved fishing, going to flea markets and yard sales. Huey was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also a gun collector. Huey loved watching baseball and football. He enjoyed working in his garden, where he grew lots of tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and hot peppers, which he shared with friends and neighbors. He had a big heart and took food to neighbors when they were down and out. Huey was a very good provider for his family. He loved his little Jack Russell, Bullet, they were great pals. Huey loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much. He loved living on the water. Huey had a very big bark but a little bite. He had a heart of gold. Even if he didn't go to church, he said he knew the Lord. Huey will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Gail L. Jeffers of Midway; daughter and son in law, Pamela and Rodger Walker of Richmond Hill, daughter, Tonya Jeffers of Midway, son and daughter in law, Hugh Gene, Sr. and Brandy Jeffers of Midway; brother, Lynn Jeffers of Savannah; sister in law and brother in law, Donna and Tommy Davis of Midway; sister in law and brother in law, Ann and Mickey Langford of Rincon; sister and brother in law, Jan and Donnie Kessler of Bloomingdale; brother, Marty Nease of Brooklet; sister in law, Paula Nease of Titusville, Fl., seven grandsons that he also loved, Chris Daniels, Justin Daniels, Will Bowden, Ethan Walker, Zachary Walker and Hugh Gene Jeffers.



Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chris Daniels, Justin Daniels, Will Bowden, Ethan Walker, Zach Walker, Hugh Gene Jeffers, Patrick Harper and Kevin Crane.



Honorary pallbearer will be grandson, Skyler Jeffers.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Flemington with Pastor Eric Grissino officiating. Interment will be in the Dorchester Cemetery.



