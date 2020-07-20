Hugh Franklin Southwell, age 84, passed away on July 16, 2020. Hugh was a native of Reidsville, Georgia. Hugh was preceded in death by his father, Armond Festis Southwell, his mother, Maudie Jones Southwell, and his brother, Randall Lloyd Southwell¬–who gave his life in service of his country during World War II. Hugh was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he earned a Bachelor in Business Administration. Hugh had a successful career as a Supervisory Personnel Management Specialist in the Civil Service component of the Department of the Army, retiring after 27 years of faithful service.

In 1967, Hugh married Peggy Jean Geiger. Hugh and Peggy Southwell were faithfully married for 53 years. In life, Hugh was a member of the Hinesville First United Methodist Church, the A.G. Overman Men's Bible Class, and the Methodist Men's Fellowship. In his spare time, Hugh enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his workshop–always making himself busy with projects. Hugh's love for his family was unparalleled. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Hugh was a quiet man with a keen wit and sense of humor. Undoubtedly, Hugh will be remembered as an honest and ethical man of the highest character.

Hugh is succeeded in life by: his wife, Peggy Jean Southwell; his two daughters, Rita Marie Powers and Lisa Anne Southwell; his two grandchildren, Rachel Vaughn Lockhart and Marlan Jesse Eller; and his two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Chloe Lockhart.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to be sent to the Hinesville First United Methodist Church, 203 North Main Street, Hinesville, GA 31313. Glennville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Hugh's cremation, service, and burial.

Hugh's service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m, at the Glennville Funeral Home, located at 403 West Barnard Street, Glennville, GA 30427. Burial will follow at Reidsville City Cemetery, 260 Smith Avenue, Reidsville, GA 30453, where he will be buried at a gravesite with his parents and his brother.

The family expects all attendees to follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing a face mask and maintaining appropriate social distancing. Hugh's service will be live-streamed on the Glennville Funeral Home's website for those who may wish to attend but are unable due to COVID-19 protocols. The recorded service will be available online through the Glennville Funeral Home's website.



Glennville Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Hugh Southwell.



