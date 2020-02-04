Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hwa Chun Cho "JoAnne" Kuhl. View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE 308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-368-3780 Send Flowers Obituary

Hwa Chun Cho "JoAnne" Kuhl, 70, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

Born on Jeju-do Island, South Korea, to Mun Hwan Cho and Sun Im Chong, she was a resident of Hinesville for 35 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved the beach.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her best friend and sister of the heart, Anna Tupai.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Marlin Kuhl of Hinesville; daughter, Angela Gallob (Christopher) of Hinesville; Benjamin Kuhl (Kayna) of Clovis, N.M.; grandchildren, Brady Kuhl of Hinesville, Kaia Marie Kuhl of Clovis, N.M., Franklin Gallob (Tiffany) and Anthony Gallob (Katie) of Hinesville, and Bailey Puckett of Clovis, N.M.; and great-granddaughter, McKenzie Gallob of Hinesville. She also had many children and grandchildren of the heart. She loved them all. She had a big heart.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Prayer Vigil and Rosary service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Hospice Care, 141 S. Macon Street, Jesup, Ga. 31545.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.

