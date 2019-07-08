Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inez (Thrift) Reddish. View Sign Service Information Thomas L Carter Funeral Home 1822 E Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville , GA 31313 (912)-876-5095 Send Flowers Obituary

SUNBURY: It is with great sadness that the family of Inez Thrift Reddish. 89, of Sunbury formerly of Hinesville, announces her passing at her daughter's home following an extended illness.

Inez was born in Charlton County on July 12, 1929 and was preceded in death by her parents, Mack David and Laura Dell Nazworth Thrift, Sr., her loving husband of 54 years, William Robert Reddish, cherished granddaughter, Victoria Ruth Stanford Hamilton, brothers, Mack David Thrift, Jr., George Brunson Thrift and Irsky T. Thrift, and sisters, Thelma Crews and Catherine Morris.

Inez owned and operated LaFaye's Beauty Salon in Hinesville for over 45 years, where she made many lifelong friends and was known for her kindness to all, especially her elderly clients. In her teenage years, Inez was known for expertise on the dance floor and one of her children's fondest memories is of their parents jitterbugging in their living room as they rang in each New Year. Inez also enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Ollie Darsey Sunday School class and Circle of Love in Hinesville.

SURVIVORS: Survivors include her beloved daughters, Linda Reddish Stanford Chalker of Sunbury and Karen Reddish Loyd (Cecil "BJ") of Alpharetta, Ga.; cherished grandchildren Lara Stanford Jordan (Brian) of Raleigh, NC, Matt Loyd (Jessica) of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Dillon Loyd of Louisville, Colo., adored great grandchildren Henry BarclayHamilton of Valdosta, Ga., Liam Jordan, Violet Jordan, and Elizabeth "Ellie" Loyd, and her "adopted children", Don and Brenda Martin Crawford who nurtured her spirit and loved her like family during her time in Sunbury. Her life was also greatly enriched by her Hendry Street neighbors, Bo and Janice Hearn, who checked on her regularly and lavished her with love, their time, and thoughtful gifts, whom she loved equally in return. She is also survived by three adored sisters; Alcene Brown of Morrow, Ga., Loutrelle Chesser (Bill) of Folkston, Ga., and Carolyn Hewett (Lloyd) of Folkston, Ga., and many nieces and nephews. Her nephew, Paul, and his family Hope, Emily, and Jordan, have been very faithful to her and have visited and provided much love visiting her faithfully.

Her family would especially like to thank her devoted caregiver of six years, Ms. Georgia Walthour, who became a trusted friend and companion whom she loved dearly, appreciated immensely, and considered part of the family. They would also wish to express their sincere appreciation to Georgia Hospice Care who provided unparalleled care, support, and love to Inez and her entire family throughout her lengthy illness. They are truly angels on Earth.

VISITATION: Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

FUNERAL: The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Hinesville Methodist Church with Rev. Tony Crawford, Pastor Brenda Crawford and Pastor Libby Gardner officiating. Memories will be shared by her granddaughter, Lara Stanford Jordan. Burial will follow in the Hinesville Cemetery.

PALLBEARERS: Cecil Loyd, Matt Loyd, Brian Jordan, Paul

REMEMBRANCES: The family has requested that in lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to the Hinesville Methodist Church Building Fund. Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

