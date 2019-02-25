Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaac Bacon. View Sign

Isaac Bacon Sr., 73 years old, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1946, to the late Johnnie M. Thomas, raised by his grandparents Johne and Jannie Bacon of Long County, also deceased.

Isaac was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jeannette, their six children, six grandchildren, his five sisters and two brothers, in addition to many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Walthourville.

Isaac Bacon Sr., 73 years old, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1946, to the late Johnnie M. Thomas, raised by his grandparents Johne and Jannie Bacon of Long County, also deceased.Isaac was a loving husband, father and grandfather.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jeannette, their six children, six grandchildren, his five sisters and two brothers, in addition to many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Walthourville. Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Coastal Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close