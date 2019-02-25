Isaac Bacon Sr., 73 years old, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1946, to the late Johnnie M. Thomas, raised by his grandparents Johne and Jannie Bacon of Long County, also deceased.
Isaac was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jeannette, their six children, six grandchildren, his five sisters and two brothers, in addition to many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Walthourville.
Published in Coastal Courier from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019