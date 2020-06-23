Ivan Q. Costas, age 32, passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. The native of Bronx NY grew up primarily in Ponce, Puerto Rico, moving back to New York in his early teens. In the early 2000's he moved to Georgia where he would ultimately meet his soul mate and the two would be engaged for nearly 11 years; marrying in 2019. To say Ivan was heavily involved in his community would be an understatement. Not only was he an avid softball player at the Liberty County recreation department he would also coach the track teams. In other ways out in the community, he was known by many as "D.J. Ivan" as he would provide all the greatest sounds for everything from dances to weddings! Additionally, he was a selfless servant to the community as he was a volunteer fireman for many years with the Walthourville Fire Department. Perhaps his greatest joy in his life though was his family. He was the father to 7 boys and, as you can imagine, the house was never quiet! He would go on to be the "Funpa" to 4 grandchildren as well. His role as "Funpa" certainly fit his lighthearted and fun-loving personality as he was way cooler than a grandpa! No matter how busy he was, he would always make time for his favorite teams, the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. Additionally, he was probably one of the most avid fans the WWE has ever had! Ivan was the heart of his family and will be sorely missed. He is preceded in death by his birthmother, Sandra Costas and his father Hector Perez.
Left to cherish the memories of a life together are his wife, Rachel Costas; seven sons, Ian Costas, Ethan Costas, Manuel Pacheco, Angelo Wong III, Mico Wong, Gianni (Jeannet) Wong, and Nino Wong; mother, Marta Costas; a brother, Anthony (Vivian) Vila; two sisters, Mariela Perez and Alexandra Orozco; four grandchildren, Ryu Pacheco, Mico Wong, Jr., Brooklyn Wong, and Mia Wong; a "daughter dog", Luna Costas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives , and friends also survive.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Life United Pentecostal Church, 1301 Pipkin Road Hinesville GA.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday June 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Life United Pentecostal Church in Hinesville with Rev. Tommy Crutchfield officiating. Strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and the use of face coverings is requested.
A live stream of the funeral can be viewed beginning at 9:55 on Thursday by utilizing the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60193573
Services will conclude at the church.
Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Costas family.
Published in Coastal Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.