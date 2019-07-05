Midway
Izzy Phillips, 19, passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by all his favorite women.
Izzy was born in Eureka, California and moved to Liberty County in 2000. He attended Liberty County Schools, in 2018 graduated from Liberty County High School and most who met him considered him family. He never met a stranger and everyone he met became his friend. He was our fighting miracle from the day he was born, and we will miss him greatly.
He is survived by his mother, Heaven; father, Dustin; sister, Kaylinn; nana, Nora; meme, Reba; uncle, CJ; aunt, Beth; cousins, Trey, Emma and Madison; nannon, Shannon; his best friend, Popo; and numerous other family members and adopted family.
Visitation will be from 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support they have been receiving from friends, family, and the community.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel to assist the family with final expenses.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Coastal Courier from July 5 to July 12, 2019