Jackie Lou (Baker) O'Neal, 85, of Hinesville, GA, passed away peacefully after a long illness on August 15, 2020. Jackie was born November 26, 1934 in Mendes, Tattnall County, Georgia; the tenth of thirteen children of James Debion Baker Sr. and Ruby Mabell Kicklighter Baker.



She graduated from Glennville High School and Draughon's Business School in Savannah, GA. She used her skills, including beautiful penmanship and organizational skills, working for many years in the church office of the First Baptist Church in Hinesville. Jackie and her husband Bobby have been members of the First Baptist Church Hinesville for more than 50 years, while occasionally attending services at Westside Baptist Church. Jackie was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher for multiple generations of young people growing up in the church.



While her friends and family were important to her, nothing compared to her devotion to her beloved husband Bobby. Jackie met Bobby O'Neal in Glennville, GA before he began serving in the US Army. Bobby and Jackie were married March 7, 1953. She never lost her love and devotion to him. Jackie was thrilled with the addition of daughters-in-law Crocetta and Amy, and son-in-law Larry to her family. No one embraced the name "Granny" with more love and excitement than she did with the addition of each of her four grandchildren – Zack, Luke, Jason and Erin. Jackie loved God and her family.



Jackie was blessed with many strong friendships and truly enjoyed sharing dinners and card games at each other's homes. She was a wonderful cook who believed one way you took care of friends and family was to make sure they had a good meal. Anyone who spent much time with Jackie would agree she was one of the nicest, kindest, southern ladies you will ever meet. She always displayed her strong Christian faith and believed in the best of people.



Jackie is survived by her husband Bobby O'Neal; two sisters, Nancile Baker Neese O'Conner and Anglyn Baker Anderson; three married children, Diane O'Neal Wheeler and her husband Larry Wheeler of Tampa, FL, Randy O'Neal and his wife Crocetta (Scaccia) O'Neal of Madisonville, LA, and Michael O'Neal and his wife Amy (Player) O'Neal of Alpharetta, GA; and four grandchildren, Zachary Wheeler, Jason O'Neal, Luke O'Neal, and Erin O'Neal. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Baker Sr. and ten brothers and sisters: Warnell Baker Roberts, Bonacita (Bonnie) Baker Akins, Myrtle Baker Ray, J.D. Baker Jr., Earl Beverly Baker, William Basil Baker, Herbert H. Baker, Monice Gloria Baker Arnold, Nancy Jean Baker, and Jerrell Baker.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Pigot Branch Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Broughman officiating.



The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to The Cure For Alzheimer's Fund.



Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home In Flemington is in charge of arrangements.

